Multiple corporate media reporters and Democratic politicians blamed Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s poor debate performance against current Vice President Mike Pence on her being a woman. Instead of accepting that Harris had a bad night, as she has had in previous debates, mainstream media outlets and reporters swooped in to defend her — by belittling her sex.

Their attempted interventions backfired drastically such as when Chief Washington Correspondent and Anchor for CNN Jake Tapper publicly mused on his post-debate analysis show whether Harris was held back from speaking or responding because she is a woman.

“I wonder if a woman candidate feels like she can’t push as much or steamroll as much as Mike Pence can for fear of seeming and offending some segment of the electorate. I’m not saying that should be that way but I’m wondering if it is that way,” Tapper said.

In ABC News’s post-debate analysis, political correspondent George Stephanopoulos also attributed Harris’s failure on the debate stage to her sex, saying that Pence’s “mansplaining” may have affected her.

“Mike Pence is a former television commentator and does have a very calm demeanor, but I think a lot of people were noticing some mansplaining going on tonight,” he said. 

Despite this claim by Stephanopoulos, Harris was the one to overexplain terminology such as debt to Pence.

Other publications and reporters amplified these supposedly sexist excuses, attempting to save face for Harris.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also perpetuated the female victimhood narrative, tweeting that Pence’s attempt to press Harris on important topics such as packing the Supreme Court is “gross and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work.”

In the past, the media has latched onto Harris, praising her accomplishments as a woman who has maintained a long career record in law and politics.

In August, she was further hailed as a pioneer creating “historic moments” for women and minorities when she accepted the Biden campaign’s vice presidential nomination offer.

Many praised Harris for shattering glass ceilings and setting an example for women, immigrants, and anyone who isn’t white.

Despite the media’s attempted intervention and the fact that she has a background as a prosecutor, someone who argues against other people for a living, and maintained more speaking time than Pence during the debate, Harris still failed to yield the winning results wrongly predicted by some on the left.

Not only did she bungle her explanations of Biden’s plan to raises taxes and their campaign’s stance on banning fracking, but she also blamed the Trump administration for China’s hostility.

