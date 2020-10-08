https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mayor-bill-de-blasio-nyc-new-york/2020/10/08/id/991104

Coronavirus hot spots in Brooklyn and Queens have pushed the number of new daily cases in New York near the threshold for new restrictions to be put in place.

“There is no herd immunity in any of the neighborhoods where we are most concerned or any other neighborhood in New York City,” city Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said during Mayor Bill de Blasio’s City Hall press briefing Thursday.

“This is so important to ensure that people understand that unfortunately the coronavirus continues to be very infectious, continues to spread and so we have to take the precautions that we are embarking upon,” Chokshi said.

New York has experienced a seven-day average over 526 new cases a day. That number sits only 24 new coronavirus cases shy of New York’s threshold of 550 a day.

In recent weeks, that number has steadily risen from just below 300 on Sept. 15.

Chokshi said between 25% and 30% of coronavirus cases throughout the city are “concentrated within those areas of greatest concern.”

“Obviously there’s some real difference in the measures at this point,” de Blasio said. “We thank God, we know there could be some big challenges ahead obviously in terms of hospitalization, but right now it remains overall low.”

