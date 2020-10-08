http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HeCuPkbyf2o/

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Thursday supported President Donald Trump pushing back against doing a virtual debate with 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. That is not what debating is all about. You sit behind a are computer and do a debate. That’s ridiculous,” Trump said Thursday in an interview with “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business Network.

Cruz told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Trump is “right” to not want to participate in a virtual debate “charade.”

“I think the president’s right on this, and unfortunately, I think this is a pattern we’ve seen play out throughout the debates, where the moderators and the debate commission have behaved like arms of the Joe Biden campaign,” Cruz explained. “I think at the first debate … Chris Wallace did a terrible job moderating. Last night, I think Susan Page did a better job moderating. She didn’t interrupt as much but her questions were still, you know, it’s an interesting hypothetical to go back and look at the questions she asked, and ask how would the questions have read differently had they been written by the Joe Biden campaign? And that virtually every question out of her mouth was from the left, with all of the assumptions Joe Biden and the Democrats believe. There was really very little pushing on the other side.”

“This decision here to hold a virtual debate, that benefits Joe Biden, that lets his staff be in the room, that lets him receive assistance,” he added. “One of the real concerns a lot of people have is if Joe Biden is even up to it and if you insulate him and let him do the debate from the basement, that’s eliminating the debate aspect of it, and listen, I think the reason the commission did this is the Democrats right now think they’re winning. They believe Joe Biden’s winning. I think they’re very happy for Joe not to leave his basement for another minute between now and Election Day, and if the commission sticks to we’re going to do it virtually, I think the president is right to say I’m not going to participate in this charade.”

