A server at a Pennsylvania restaurant on Sunday was treated to the word “mask,” in place of a tip written on a receipt after the worker asked customers to put a mask on to adhere to coronavirus restrictions.

ABC’s Philadelphia affiliate, WPVI-TV, reported Thursday that Jamie Ledwith was “surprised” and “shocked” when she opened the bill at John Henry’s Pub in Ardmore, Pa.

“When they came in they walked through the bar without their mask on. So I asked them politely, ‘If you’re walking through the bar, or standing, just put your mask on until you’re seated,’ ” Ledwith told the local news outlet.

Kathy Kearney, who has owned the family-run pub for 15 years, posted the receipt to Facebook, prompting a wave of encouraging remarks and messages of support.

“The reactions and comments started immediately flooding and I think there was one negative versus hundreds of positive comments,” Kearney said.

The state’s current health guidelines mandate that Pennsylvania residents must wear masks in all public spaces, and that “businesses that serve the public within a building or defined area require all customers to wear masks while on premises,” and may “deny entry to individuals not wearing masks.”

Ledwith said one patron and her kids left Ledwith a card under the door of the restaurant, along with some money.

Kearney told WPVI-TV that the pub has not experienced any other pushback from customers on the mandatory mask policy.

“It has been amazing, really amazing. You know what, I also want to give people a pass,” Kearney explained. “This guy was probably just having a bad day. And that’s okay, we all are going to have bad days. It’s been a long seven months.”

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,196 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of infections to 167,928.

