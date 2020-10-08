https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/08/daylight-reveals-the-damage-to-businesses-and-homes-after-last-nights-rioting-in-wauwatosa-wi/

As we told you last night, riots broke out in Wauwatosa, WI after it was announced that police officer Joseph Mensah would not face charges in the shooting of a Black teenager:

After being told that the people in the homes “most likely support BLM,” this fine fellow interested in justice drove his motorcycle on the lawn:

But, there is hope for America. . .

Literally, as soon as the curfew in the town lifted, volunteers rushed to begin the clean up:

Unfortunately, there was a lot to clean up:

Nice:

And this might as well be a Trump ad:

If it’s not clear by now, the rioters do not care if the business owner supports their cause or not:

