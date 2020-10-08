https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/08/deadline-hollywood-apologizes-after-publishing-story-about-vp-mike-pences-coronavirus-test-result/
Ever since President Trump tested positive for coronavirus and others in the White House followed, the media has had their eyes on VP Mike Pence. Obviously the stories were written in advance, and one of which was published prematurely:
what part of “DO NOT PUBLISH” did the editor not understand? pic.twitter.com/HeHdqltdB0
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 8, 2020
Saw this before it got taken down. pic.twitter.com/y2olhy2SRY
— Jeff Palkevich (@palkevich) October 9, 2020
Deadline Hollywood apologized:
Deadline Note To Readers
A draft post of a story about Vice President Mike Pence testing positive for coronavirus that was never meant to publish was accidentally posted on Deadline
Apologies to the Vice President and our readers
More: https://t.co/vq4f0mDN29
— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 8, 2020
Whoops!
IRRESPONSIBLE & UTTERLY FALSE. https://t.co/28Yv4hWyKB
— Katie Miller (@VPComDir) October 8, 2020
You just really hate to see it when your intern hits publish on the pre-written copy https://t.co/AO30qhozLm
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020
Deadline’s tweet has caused more problems…since they don’t say the VP doesn’t have Covid, people are assuming they’re just apologizing for publishing too early.
The vice-president, according to a senior administration official, continues to test negative. https://t.co/K0s5SxrHFT
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 8, 2020
There will clearly be some sort of narrative established as a result.
There is no recourse against bad journalism https://t.co/AQgdS0JtNz
— Apollycalypse (@PollySpin) October 8, 2020
— Melanie Allen (@MrsMcCune) October 8, 2020
Dewey Defeats Coronavirus
— Haiku Jonah (@HaikuJonah) October 8, 2020
2020 pic.twitter.com/n5gQRM2UF6
— Ry (@POGOshinyqueen) October 8, 2020
congrats on the viral deleted tweet
— a bloo (@vlime286) October 8, 2020
At least it was deleted and they didn’t let it ride out the viral wave like so many others have done.
Narrative first, facts to follow. https://t.co/o4yNusfr1w
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 9, 2020
Standard operating procedure, apparently.