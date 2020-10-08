https://ijr.org/aoc-tears-into-pence-congresswoman-ocasio-cortez-to-you/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is not holding back in showing her distaste for Vice President Mike Pence.

“For the record [Mike Pence], it’s Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to you,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter during the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday night after the vice president referred to her as “AOC” when discussing the Green New Deal.

For the record @Mike_Pence, it’s Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to you. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

In another tweet, the New York lawmaker suggested Pence “doesn’t seem to have to answer any of the questions asked of him in this debate.”

Why is it that Mike Pence doesn’t seem to have to answer any of the questions asked of him in this debate? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez also said there was “gender dynamics” during the debate.

“Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s is gross, and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work,” she wrote on Twitter.

Pence demanding that Harris answer *his* own personal questions when he won’t even answer the moderator’s is gross, and exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

Touching on climate change, Ocasio-Cortez said the Green New Deal “is and has been lied about nonstop, and yet is STILL popular.”

“It’s okay to call the GOP out on those lies just as we call them out on all their other lies,” she said.

The Green New Deal is and has been lied about nonstop, and yet is STILL popular. It’s a massive job-creation and infrastructure plan to decarbonize & increase quality of work and life. It’s okay to call the GOP out on those lies just as we call them out on all their other lies. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

Her remarks regarding the Green New Deal came as Pence clashed with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on climate change during the debate.

“The climate is changing. The issue is, what’s the cause and what do we do about it? President Trump has made it clear that we’re going to continue to listen to science,” Pence said.

He added later, “There are no more hurricanes today than there were 100 years ago. But many of the climate alarmists use hurricanes and wildfires to try and sell a bill of goods of a Green New Deal.”

Biden has said repeatedly he does not support the Green New Deal.

.@VP @Mike_Pence on #ClimateChange: “There are no more hurricanes today than there were 100 years ago. But many of the climate alarmists use hurricanes and wildfires to try and sell a bill of goods of a green new deal….”#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/BD1g9AbcLu — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 8, 2020

The debate was held at the University of Utah’s Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City. It was the first and only vice-presidential debate ahead of the general election on Nov. 3.

The other two presidential debates are scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. The second presidential debate will be virtual, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Thursday.

