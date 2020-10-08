https://noqreport.com/2020/10/08/did-abe-lincoln-delay-scotus-nomination-because-its-not-the-right-thing-to-do/

At last night’s Vice Presidential Debate, Senator Kamala Harris scolded Vice President Mike Pence over the administration’s decision to nominate a Supreme Court Justice less than two months before the election. She invoked Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, who declined to nominate a replacement for Chief Justice Roger Taney who died 27-days before the 1864 election.

According to Harris:

“Abraham Lincoln’s party was in charge, not only of the White House, but the Senate, but Honest Abe said it’s not the right thing to do. The American people deserve to make the decision about who will be the next president in the United States. And then that person can select who will serve for a lifetime and the highest court of our land,” Harris explained. “And so Joe and I are very clear, the American people are voting right now. And it should be their decision about who will serve on this most important body for a lifetime.”

She was correct that Lincoln held the nomination. She is absolutely wrong on the reason why. He did so because it was politically expedient for him to do so. By not nominating anyone, he was able to draw support from those in the various camps of people wanting a particular person to be nominated. In fact, many of them vied for Lincoln’s favor by touting how much they were campaigning on his behalf.

Abe Lincoln held his Supreme Court nomination less than a month before the election because it was politically expedient. He did it to help him win reelection, not for whatever BS Kamala Harris spewed last night. https://t.co/UJUWPq5FJU — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 8, 2020

If President Lincoln had made a pick, he would have instantly lost support from some of the camps. By keeping everyone on the hook, they held onto hope that they’re guy would fill the seat. Some have argued that if President Lincoln had made a selection, he would not have won reelection

The Biden campaign continues to revamp their perceptions of history to attack President Trump. From Charlottesville to COVID-19 responses and now to Abraham Lincoln, their deceit is infecting this nation.

