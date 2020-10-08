https://www.theblaze.com/news/katie-hill-movie-former-staff-hack

Disgraced former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill (Calif.) announced Wednesday that actress Elisabeth Moss is set to portray her in an upcoming film adaption of Hill’s book, “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for Equality.”

Hill

resigned from office in 2019 amid a House ethics investigation into allegations that she engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with at least one of her former congressional staffers.

Amid the announcement of the new project, social media users who purported to be former Hill staffers hacked a dormant government Twitter account formerly belonging to Hill in order to slam the project and accuse their former boss of abuse.



What are the details?

On Wednesday, Hill

tweeted, “I can finally announce another exciting project! I’m so honored to be played by the iconic Elisabeth Moss, and thrilled to work with this incredible team. Guess I’m about to add movie producer to my resume…”

Hill linked a story from

Variety, which detailed the film’s premise as written in the book:

In the book, Hill recounts her experience as a young woman with no prior political experience whose charm, and common sense won over the people in her district and thrust her into the halls of power in Washington. While her brash confidence won her powerful allies and infuriated her enemies, it was privately concealing a cycle of domestic abuse she was trapped in at home, infamously culminating in the release of intimate photos and the revelation of her own admitted personal mistakes that would eventually result in her stunning fall from grace.

Hill will also serve as executive producer of the film.

In a statement on the TV project, Hill said, “I wrote ‘She Will Rise; to try to take back my story from those who have exploited and twisted it. I also wanted to shine a light on the stories of women whose resilience and bravery gave me strength when I needed it most, and hopefully to provide inspiration to others. Having this larger platform to tell this story, working with the talented team at Blumhouse and Michael [Seitzman], and the incredible Elisabeth Moss as the lead, is more than I ever could have imagined — I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to collaborating on this project.”

Moss is well-known for her portrayal in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

In a statement on the new project, Moss gushed, “I am so honored to have the opportunity to portray Katie and to help tell her story. Her strength and work to amplify women’s voices is incredibly inspiring to me and her experiences could not be more important for us to magnify right now. As always, Jason and the Blumhouse team are such incredible partners and Lindsey [McManus] and I are thrilled to make something powerful with them and Michael.”

Jason Blum for Blumhouse Pictures — best known for its horror movies — told the outlet that the production company “pursued the project” because they “believe in Katie and her message of empowering women and breaking the system.”

What else?

An old government Twitter account that used to belong to Hill was

hacked Wednesday, purportedly by “former staff” who blasted the film and accused the disgraced former lawmaker of workplace abuse.

The tweets said that Hill is no hero, and that she “took advantage of her subordinates” and never took accountability.

“Katie Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator,” one of the tweets read. “And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss. No one should have to put themselves in harm’s way for the public to understand a simple truth: Katie Hill is not a hero for women. We deserve heroes who embody our values even in the most difficult moments.”

“She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women,” the tweets added, according to an archived shot of the feed.

The lengthy thread concluded, “Enough is enough. In order to advance the #MeToo movement, we must be willing to acknowledge the problematic behaviors among those in our own communities. Only then will we see true progress. #TimesUp #MeToo.”

Image source: Wayback Machine screenshot

The tweets remain active at the time of this reporting, and you can view them in their entirety

here.

Following the hack, Hill issued a

statement insisting that she returned control of the government account to the House Clerk following her 2019 resignation.

“Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked. Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter,” she wrote.



“Regardless of their author, the content of the hacked tweets is something I have talked about at length … regarding my decision to resign, as well as the constant work and reflection I’ve done since then,” she

continued. “I look forward to continuing to have conversations around these issues and using my platform to support women.”

She

concluded, “I look forward to continuing to have conversations around these issues and using my platform to support women in any way possible.”

