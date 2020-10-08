https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/08/doh-usa-today-poll-on-who-won-the-vp-debate-goes-all-kinds-of-wrong-especially-on-the-2nd-try/

After the vice presidential debate last night, USA Today tweeted out a poll asking who won, except their first try excluded somebody:

We have no media in this country. pic.twitter.com/m2Yjx2whea — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 8, 2020

There’s a certain name missing, but on this one the Democrat nominee was eclipsed by an insect:

Brilliant. Great job you guys. You didn’t even list as a choice, the guy who actually won the debate. Anyway, the Fly beat Biden. pic.twitter.com/AWEMPjiEui — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) October 8, 2020

The “mistake” was then acknowledged:

Is this a corrected poll because USA TODAY messed up the first one? — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 8, 2020

USA Today’s second try got rid of the “Joe Biden” option and included Mike Pence:

Who won the vice presidential debate? #VPdebate — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 8, 2020

Maybe they’re wishing they’d have left up the first version:

Womp womp!

When the left wing media does a Twitter poll and gets crushed.

😂🤣😂 https://t.co/KLXEgNEnle — Nate Th3 Butcher💨 (@MeatManNate) October 8, 2020

And the people have spoken! https://t.co/WGfxu9t4tZ — Brad Whetstone (@BradWhetstone) October 8, 2020

LOL.

