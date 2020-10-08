https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/don-jr-pence-destroyed-harris

Immediately following last night’s debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Glenn Beck talked to Donald Trump Jr. to get his reaction.

“[Pence] just destroyed [Harris]! And he did it with a smile on his face,” said Trump Jr. “He had an answer for everything. He called out the lies, when it was appropriate. He kept his cool. He pointed out, you know, the cold, hard facts of Joe Biden’s failed 47 years in the Washington, D.C. swamp. He called out Kamala Harris’ disastrous uber-leftist record in the Senate, and the disaster that it would be for the American people. And he did it with a smile on his face. And you could see the cringe on [the face of] the least authentic person — in probably American politics, if not just America period — Kamala Harris, as she’s just getting destroyed by this guy, who just did it in the nicest possible way. It was amazing.”

Glenn and Trump Jr. also discussed the Biden-Harris campaign’s hypocrisy on court packing, fracking, the Green New Deal, and especially the economy.

Watch the video clip below:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream. Use promo code DEBATE for $20 off a 1-year subscription or start your free 30-day trial today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

