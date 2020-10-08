https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/08/exclusive-fbi-is-stonewalling-congressional-oversight-on-hunter-biden/

The FBI is refusing to provide answers to a congressional inquiry pertaining to Hunter Biden’s potentially criminal overseas business activity revealed in a Senate report last month that chronicles the Biden family’s conflicts of interest abroad.

Last week, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who serves as the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, demanded the federal law enforcement agency provide answers on what actions it took, if any, upon reports from the Justice Department in 2015 that the owner of the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma paid a $7 million bribe to Ukraine officials to shut down an investigation. Hunter Biden is on Burisma’s board despite no prior experience in the industry.

The existence of such reports from the DOJ became public in the long-anticipated findings released by a three-year Senate investigation spearheaded by Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who lead the Finance Committee and Homeland Security Committee, respectively.

“The report by Chairman Johnson and Chairman Grassley shows that the FBI has been aware of some alleged misconduct for years,” wrote Jordan upon the Senate probe’s conclusion.

Jordan also highlighted concerns raised within the Obama State Department regarding Biden’s lucrative board position with Burisma. He raked in upwards of $50,000 a month despite his lack of experience while his father, Joe Biden, served as the administration’s “public face” of White House policy towards the Eastern European ally.

“The report detailed widespread concern within the Obama-Biden Administration about Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian company founded by Mykola Zlochevsky,” Jordan wrote. “The Chairmen noted that they had asked the FBI about its actions in response to these allegations, but have received no answer from you.”

According to an FBI letter written in response to Jordan’s inquiry and obtained exclusively by The Federalist, the law enforcement agency is refusing to acknowledge the existence of any investigation of Hunter Biden’s overseas conduct.

“Consistent with longstanding Department of Justice and FBI policy and practice, however, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation or persons or entities under investigation,” the FBI wrote, adding that it gave the same response to Johnson and Grassley.

The FBI freely commented on the Russia hoax against President Trump, however, featuring former Director James Comey confirming that Trump was under investigation as a suspected Kremlin agent. Of course, after a two-year investigation run by a congressionally appointed special counsel with unlimited resources, the president and his campaign were exonerated. Comey’s FBI probe was shown to be nothing more than a deep-state coup perpetuating a conspiracy theory that has done irreparable harm to American institutions.

Meanwhile, CIA Director Gina Haspel has come under fire from congressional lawmakers for stonewalling requests critical to the institution’s duty of effective oversight. Senior U.S. intelligence officials told The Federalist this week that Haspel is deliberately blocking the release of key Russiagate documents in hopes that Trump loses in November.

Johnson and Grassley demanded in a Wednesday letter Haspel comply with their summer request for records after two months of no response.

“The American people have a right to know the full extent of official action taken by federal officials during the 2016 campaign, the presidential transition, and into the Trump administration,” Grassley and Johnson wrote. “The information that has already been made public reveals what might be the most outrageous abuse of power in U.S. history against a presidential candidate and sitting president. Unfortunately, many of the puzzle pieces remain hidden, and some of that information rests within your agency.”

Breaking: CIA Director Gina Haspel Is Blocking Declassification Of Remaining Russigate Documents pic.twitter.com/xSNwqPzdTM — The Federalist (@FDRLST) October 1, 2020

