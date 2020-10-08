https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/exerts-discovering-covid-lockdowns-doing-more-harm-than-good/

Three medical experts have cooperated on a letter calling for a different approach to the COVID-19 crisis because, they say, the lockdowns have made things far worse.

Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University; Dr. Sunetra Gupta, an epidemiologist at Oxford University; and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a physician and epidemiologist at Stanford University, have written an address to the world’s government to say that studies are conclusive that all these lockdowns have had a disastrous effect on the world without doing much to beat the coronavirus.

The trio started their letter saying, “As infectious-disease epidemiologists and public-health scientists, we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental-health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.”

They went on to insist that, “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short- and long-term public health.”

The harm the lockdowns are causing are many and varied: “The results (to name a few) include lower childhood-vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular-disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health — leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden. Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice.”

They then claim that keeping lockdowns in place until a vaccine is ready “will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed.”

The three doctors also say that it is now know as fact that the virus affects older people at a high rate, but it is less dangerous even than influenza in children.

The letter continues:

The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk. This is Focused Protection. Adopting measures to protect the vulnerable should be the central aim of public-health responses to COVID-19. By way of example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent polymerase-chain-reaction testing of other staff and all visitors. Staff rotation should be minimized.

The docs also recommend that schools and universities should be opened for business as usual.

Since the declaration was published, more than 2,000 public-health scientists and more than 2,000 medical practitioners have signed it, as have nearly 40,000 members of the general public. You can add your signature to the declaration online at gbdeclaration.org.

