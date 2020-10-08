https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/whitmer-michigan-facebook-fbi/2020/10/08/id/991079

Facebook is cooperating with federal authorities in a case against six men who planned to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the government.

The FBI unveiled the plot Thursday.

It said militia members discussed the plan over Facebook and unnamed encrypted messaging apps.

“We proactively reached out and cooperated with the FBI early in this ongoing investigation,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN.

Adding, “We remove content, disable accounts and immediately report to law enforcement when there is a credible threat of imminent harm to people or public safety.”

According to the FBI complaint, the group used Facebook Live to call for possible ideas and used the platform to share videos and photos of their bomb and weapon tests.

“I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something,” Adam Fox, one of the participants, said on Facebook Live to a private group this past June. “You guys link with me on our other location system, give me some ideas of what we can do.”

Another of the accused, Bridge Michigan, said on Facebook in a since-deleted post: “Is it morally legitimate to initiate violence and theft against non violent people.”

