It was a stunning moment in the vice presidential debate Wednesday night when Senator Kamala Harris claimed that neither she nor Joe Biden endorses banning fracking.

Vice President Pence was clearly very well prepared for this, as he utterly destroyed her by pointing out that both Biden and Kamala had campaigned on banning fracking.

Of course, Kamala denied this, claiming that “Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact.”

Except Joe Biden campaigned on banning fracking. And said so on many occasions.

Not only did Joe Biden commit to banning fracking, Kamala Harris did too. “There is no question I am in favor of banning fracking,” Harris said during a CNN town hall on climate change in September 2019. She committed to this as a Day One priority in a Harris administration.

So, the question is, why did they suddenly start claiming they won’t ban fracking?

As I’ve noted before, Biden and Kamala publicly flip-flopped on this issue when polls showed a tight race in the state of Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania, of course, is a crucial swing state where fracking and natural gas are important to the economy.

CBS News didn’t even try to deny the flip-flopping on this issue.

But, Jack Brewster of Forbes claimed Pence “falsely accused” Biden of wanting to ban fracking.

The above videos don’t lie.

