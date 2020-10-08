https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2020/10/08/fauci-reasonably-good-chance-regeneron-worked-on-trump-n1023369

It’s been almost seven months since the entire civilized world juddered to a halt because of a virus that originated in Wuhan, China, and in that time we’ve learned a lot about COVID-19. We’ve learned that the virus isn’t easily transmittable between humans. We’ve learned that the virus is highly transmittable between humans. We’ve learned that we absolutely shouldn’t wear masks. We’ve learned that we absolutely should wear masks. We’ve learned that the virus is a death sentence for anybody over 70. We’ve learned that the virus isn’t necessarily a death sentence for anybody over 70. All sorts of stuff we’ve learned, before learning something that contradicts it. It’s been a lot to take in!

And through it all, our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters on the left have handed down one edict: Believe science. Have faith in science. Because science is no longer a process of finding answers about the physical universe. Science is now a religion, and scientists are its priests.

If COVID has a pope, it’s Dr. Anthony Fauci. That’s why the following item is deeply confusing to any true science-lover. Ken Meyer, Mediaite:

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci described a Regeneron drug as a promising treatment for the coronavirus after it seemed to help President Donald Trump with his recovery — though pointed out that it is not close to a proven cure. During his interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, Fauci acknowledged that Trump looks good despite his coronavirus diagnosis, yet warned that a “reversal” remains possible… “The preliminary data from those antibodies are favorable. I think it’s a reasonably good chance that the antibody that he received, the Regeneron antibody, made a significant difference in a positive way in his course…” “Having said that,” he added, “there is a reasonably good chance that that, in fact, made him much better.”

Oh.

Okay, well, I guess I’m confused now. You see, Trump is bad and everything Trump says and does is bad. Whereas Dr. Fauci is good and everything Dr. Fauci says and does is good. That’s just science, as the Democrats keep reminding us. So if Trump says Regeneron is good, and Fauci says Regeneron is good, that means…

What does it mean? They can’t both be right, because that’s scientifically impossible. It’s a paradox. Regeneron is both good and bad, and also neither good nor bad. It’s null.

Science!

Speaking as a cuck RINO traitor who probably wanted Hillary to win, I was really worried when Trump got COVID-19 and I’m relieved that he’s feeling better. It’s too early to say he’s out of the woods, but it doesn’t seem like his boasting about how good he feels is just his usual bombast. In his public appearances over the last week, he’s been his usual self. Whether or not you like his usual self is up to you, but he doesn’t seem sickly. That should be a good thing, assuming you respect the office of the president more than you hate the current person holding it.

Does that mean he should go back to his normal activities and pretend he’s not still possibly contagious? No, it doesn’t, and I’m not going to defend him when he does. But I’m not going to pretend it’s a bad thing that POTUS is feeling better.

Who knows, maybe MAGA Nation is right and Trump is a superhuman mutant who chewed up the virus and spit out victory. Doesn’t seem likely to me, but I’ve been wrong about everything else over the last four years.

Oh, and apparently it’s important news that Trump owned stock in Regeneron as recently as 2017. Before anybody had ever heard of COVID-19. So according to the left, he’s only pretending to feel better to improve the price of a stock he no longer owns? Okay, makes sense.

Anyway. Trump got the virus and all the libs hoped he’d die, but he hasn’t. Kamala Harris says she won’t take a vaccine as long as Trump is president. Biden says he’s going to mandate masks for everybody, which he also says is unconstitutional. Science is awesome, and also science sucks. Reality is whatever you want it to be from one moment to the next, apparently.

