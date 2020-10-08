https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7fee504eb99611d5f0742f
Andrew Charlton, a former economic adviser to Labor prime minister Kevin Rudd, predicted it would take Australia three decades to pay off the debt accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic….
Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew, 55, disappeared from his home in Brisbane early Sunday morning, leaving his wallet and shoes behind….
President Donald Trump’s Covid-19 infection and the growing spread of the virus through his inner circle have thrown the debates into complete chaos….
The Orange County district attorney’s office says it is charging a former county deputy with three felony counts of second-degree burglary….
A thief was caught on surveillance video this week grabbing mail and election ballots from people’s mailboxes in Escondido, California. “It was a younger looking man, happened to come down the sidewal…