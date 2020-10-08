http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/k3L0DK-BXSM/

The FBI’s Uniform Crime Report (UCR) for 2019 shows more than four times as many people were stabbed to death than were killed with rifles of any kind.

The UCR shows 364 were killed with rifles in 2019, while 1,476 were stabbed to death with “knives or cutting instruments.”

Ironically, rifles that the left refers to as “assault weapons” only comprise a small portion of rifles in general. After all, there are bolt action rifles and lever action rifles, as well as rifles with breech action, pump action, and semiautomatics designed specifically for big game hunting. The latter subsection of rifles includes those such as the Browning BAR Mark II Safari, which has a four-round detachable magazine.

Then there are the AR-15 platform rifles, which are now common in hunting as well as sport shooting, and there are rifles on AK-47 platforms, as well as the always popular Ruger Mini-14 and similar rifles.

Even if all those various rifle types together are combined under the simply heading of “rifles,” the FBI shows that over four times as many people were stabbed to death in 2019 than were killed with all types of rifles combined.

On September 30, 2019, Breitbart News reported that the FBI’s UCR for 2018 showed a similar finding, with over five times as many people stabbed to death with “knives or cutting instruments” as were killed with rifles of any kind.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

