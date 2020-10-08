https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fbi-refuses-provide-answers-congressional-inquiries-related-hunter-bidens-criminal-activities-revealed-bombshell-senate-report/

The FBI is once again stonewalling Congressional oversight on Hunter Biden’s criminal overseas activities.

A couple weeks ago Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) sent Director Wray a letter demanding answers on whether the FBI is investigating Hunter Biden’s crimes.

The Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees released a devastating report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and corruption Wednesday morning.

The crooked Biden family enriched themselves and Barack Obama knew.

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Announces He Will Not Participate in Next Debate After Presidential Debate Commission Changes Debate Format to Virtual to Help Joe Biden (VIDEO)

According to the senate report:

Hunter Biden received $3.5 million in wire transfers from Elena Baturina, the wife of former mayor of Moscow, Yuri Luzhkov (a known Putin associate)

Hunter Biden reportedly paid “thousand of dollars” to individuals involved in human trafficking and prostitution, including non-resident alien women in the US who are citizens of Russia or Ukraine!

Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in cash flow

Jim Jordan asked Director Wray if the FBI is investigating Hunter Biden’s crimes and corruption.

According to The Federalist, the FBI is refusing to provide any answers to Rep Jim Jordan and Senators Grassley and Johnson.

The FBI is refusing to provide answers to a congressional inquiry pertaining to Hunter Biden’s potentially criminal overseas business activity revealed in a Senate report last month that chronicles the Biden family’s conflicts of interest abroad. “Consistent with longstanding Department of Justice and FBI policy and practice, however, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation or persons or entities under investigation,” the FBI wrote, adding that it gave the same response to Johnson and Grassley. The FBI freely commented on the Russia hoax against President Trump, however, featuring former Director James Comey confirming that Trump was under investigation as a suspected Kremlin agent. Of course, after a two-year investigation run by a congressionally appointed special counsel with unlimited resources, the president and his campaign were exonerated. Comey’s FBI probe was shown to be nothing more than a deep-state coup perpetuating a conspiracy theory that has done irreparable harm to American institutions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

