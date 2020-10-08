https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/520189-fbi-says-it-foiled-plot-to-kidnap-michigan-governor

A militia group planned to violently depose Michigan’s government and abduct Gov. Gretchen WhitmerGretchen WhitmerWhitmer signs bill to give clerks 10 extra hours to open and sort absentee ballots Sunday shows preview: Trump COVID-19 diagnosis rocks Washington, 2020 election Michigan Supreme Court strikes down governor’s continued state of emergency MORE (D), the FBI said in a federal affidavit filed Thursday.

“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit, obtained by the Detroit News. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”

Federal prosecutors plan to make a fuller statement on the alleged plot later Thursday, according to the newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least six men have been charged in connection with the alleged plot, identified as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, according to the affidavit.

NBC News: At least 5 men have been charged in a federal case in Michigan tied to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The men are identified in court documents as Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 8, 2020

Whitmer, who imposed some of the nation’s strictest measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, said in May that she saw an “explosion” of threats as a result. The governor’s residence implemented a $1.1-million security upgrade in September, which a spokesperson for her office said was part of “routine maintenance and upgrades.”

In May, Robert Sinclair Tesh, a 32-year-old Detroit man, was charged with threatening to kill both Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel (D).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against any public official who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement at the time. “You can disagree with their positions or their methodology, but you absolutely cannot act as this defendant allegedly acted or you will be charged criminally.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the vice presidential debate Harris accuses Trump of promoting voter suppression Pence targets Biden over ISIS hostages, brings family of executed aid worker to debate MORE himself has railed against Michigan’s coronavirus restrictions, tweeting in April, “liberate Michigan.”

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

