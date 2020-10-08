https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/fbi-thwarts-anarchist-plot-kidnap-kill-michigan-governor-gretchen-whitmer-whitmer-blames-trump-video/

The FBI announced on Thursday during a press conference that it thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

Early Thursday morning, federal agencies raided a house in Hartland, Michigan and arrested six men: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

“All of us in Michigan can disagree about politics, but those disagreements should never, ever amount to violence,” said Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. “Violence has been prevented today.”

US Attorney Andrew Birge said the anarchists were planning to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home before the Nov. election.

The FBI became aware of the plot through discussions on social media in early 2020, however they decided to pull the trigger today (interesting timing).

The six men spent months practicing their plot with other militia members.

Adam Fox wanted to try Whitmer for “treason” according to law enforcement.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Whitmer immediately blamed the plot on President Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said.

WATCH:

.@GovWhitmer blames disrupted kidnapping plot on Trump telling the Proud Boys to “standback and standby” “Hate groups heard the president’s words as a rallying cry, as a call to action.” pic.twitter.com/AoBPqdRDXP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 8, 2020

The Proud Boys had nothing to do with the plot to kill her and overthrow the state government.

One of the men arrested in the plot is an anarchist.

Brandon Caserta is one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Caserta has an anarchist flag behind him and in YouTube videos trashes police.

He’s not a Republican/right-winger, he’s an anarchist.

WATCH:

This is a video of Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Caserta has an anarchist flag behind him and in YouTube videos trashes police. He’s not a Republican, he’s an anarchist. pic.twitter.com/J1vE2qGYL7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

