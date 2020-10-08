https://www.outkick.com/florida-governor-clears-hard-rock-stadium-for-full-65000-attendance/

South Florida radio host Andy Slater reports that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has given clearance for Hard Rock Stadium to “go to full capacity of 65,000.”

“DeSantis’ spokesperson follows up with [Slater] wanting to make it clear that after the governor recently dropped COVID-19 restrictions, all Florida stadiums were able to go to full capacity,” Slater added, which appears to clear the way for full attendance in Jacksonville and Tampa Bay.

The Dolphins, according to Slater, say their plan is to stick to a 13,000 attendance capacity for their next home game against the Chargers on October 25.

Hard Rock averages 11,722 through two home games for the Dolphins. The Dallas Cowboys lead the NFL in attendance with an average of 23,364 through two games.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced this week that attendance caps will raise to 12,000 at Bengals and Browns games. Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 7,500 fans will be allowed to attend the Eagles-Steelers game in Pittsburgh this week.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled to be played February 7 in Tampa.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

