A Florida high school principal fired for refusing to admit that the Holocaust is a historical fact was rehired by Spanish River High School in Boca Raton this week based on a 4-3 vote by the school board. Principal William Latson was fired last year after he told a parent that “not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.” Latson will also receive $152,000 in back pay as part of the agreement.

According to an Associated Press report, Spanish River High School in Boca Raton, Florida, has rehired Principal William Latson who came under fire last year after refusing to admit that the Holocaust was a “factual, historical event.” Latson was fired in July 2019 after an outcry over his email exchange with a concerned parent.

Latson was rehired to his role as principal after a 4 to 3 vote by the local school board. “If we rehire Dr. Latson, it is going be a stain on this school district that will never go away,” the sole Jewish member of the Palm Beach County school board said in a comment. Another board member said that he only voted to rehire Laton in order to avoid an expensive court battle.

Last year, Latson faced national criticism after he told a parent he was “not in a position” to say that the Holocaust was a “factual” event due to his role as a public school district employee. “I can’t say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee,” Latson wrote to the parent.

“The Holocaust is a factual, historical event. It is not a right or belief,” the parent replied.

In his response, Latson said that students and parents have a right to engage in Holocaust denial. “Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened.” Latson responded, “You have your thoughts, but we are a public school and not all of our parents have the same beliefs.”

In addition to being reinstated in his role as principal at Spanish River High School, Latson will receive $152,000 in back pay for the time he spent away from the role over the past year.

