https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fly-lands-on-hillary-clintons-face/

Posted by Kane on October 8, 2020 10:03 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Sparks flew between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump at the 2016 second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis — and apparently, so did an actual fly.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...