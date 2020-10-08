https://www.theblaze.com/news/harlan-hill-banned-kamala-tweet

Fox News said that they would not be inviting a Trump campaign advisor onto their cable news network after he fired off an insulting tweet against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) during the vice presidential debate Wednesday.

“We have no intention of booking him as a guest on any of our platforms,” said a Fox News Media spokesperson in a statement to The Daily Beast about Harlan Hill.

The tweet from Hill read, “Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying b***h. Sorry, it’s just true.”

Hill remained defiant about the tweet on Thursday after being informed about the ban.

“You can say the most vile things about Trump AND his family, but don’t you dare speak ill of Queen Kamala,” he tweeted.

Hill also told the Daily Beast that he didn’t regret what he said.

“Kamala Harris was extraordinarily disrespectful to the vice president last night, lied to the American people repeatedly on The Biden/Harris platform, and was just generally unlikable and smug,” said Hill. “I tweeted what I tweeted and I’d tweet it again.”

A focus group of undecided voters by political analyst Frank Luntz favored Vice President Mike Pence in the debate with Harris. Many said that they found her to be “abrasive and condescending.”

Luntz went on to say that the main complaint against Pence was that he was “too tired” but won on style points.

“If this is a battle over style and substance, which is often the case with undecided voters because they simply do not choose on policy — they also choose on persona — this was Mike Pence’s night,” Luntz explained.

Hill’s tweet insulting Harris received more than 1.9k retweets and 7.5k likes on Twitter.

