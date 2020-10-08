https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/antifa-member

What do we generally know about Antifa? Who joins Antifa, and why? On Wednesday’s radio show, Glenn identified who joins Antifa and what attracts new members.

In this clip, Glenn played video footage of a masked ambassador for Antifa issuing a profanity-filled warning to Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler and city council members.

“Go f*** yourself, Mayor Wheeler,” the masked man said in closing to his anti-capitalist rant.

Struck by the masked man’s conviction, Glenn considered what compels a 20-something-year-old man to form such a negative outlook on life? “What do we know about the members, generally, of Antifa,” Glenn asked. “They are white, middle-class Americans.”

Watch the video to hear Glenn’s thoughts on what attracts young Americans to Antifa.

