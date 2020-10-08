https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/gop-rep-collins-says-pelosi-plan-remove-trump-acting-dnc-boss-not-house?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump and his political allies are dismissing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan to announce legislation Friday to remove President Trump from office as an over-the-top media and political stunt.

“You’re supposed to be speaker of House, not the head of the Democratic National Committee,” Republican Rep. Doug Collins told Fox News on Friday.

The Georgia lawmaker spoke hours before Pelosi is set to announce the details of her bill to create a “Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of Office.” The speaker has suggested the Constitution allows such a removal.

“Tomorrow, by the way, tomorrow – come here tomorrow. We’re going to be talking about the 25th Amendment,” Pelosi, a California Democrat, told reporters Thursday on Capitol Hill during a press conference in which she speculated that a drug Trump has taken as a coronavirus treatment has impacted his capacity to function as president.

“Crazy Nancy is the one who should be under observation,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “They don’t call her Crazy for nothing!”

The Democrat-controlled House last year voted in favor to impeach Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

