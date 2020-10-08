https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/gov-whitmer-media-caught-another-lie-anarchist-arrested-plot-kidnap-kill-whitmer-hates-president-trump-trump-tyrant-video/

Brandon Caserta

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) owes President Trump an apology.

The FBI announced on Thursday during a press conference that it thwarted a plot by a so-called “right-wing militia” to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

Early Thursday morning, federal agencies raided a house in Hartland, Michigan and arrested six men: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

Whitmer immediately blamed the plot on President Trump telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Announces He Will Not Participate in Next Debate After Presidential Debate Commission Changes Debate Format to Virtual to Help Joe Biden (VIDEO)

“Hate groups heard the president’s words as a rallying cry, as a call to action,” Whitmer said blaming white supremacists.

It turns out Brandon Caserta, one of anarchists who was arrested for plotting to kidnap Whitmer, actually hates President Trump and is on video calling Trump a “tyrant.”

“Trump is not your friend dude,” Caserta said.

He says Trump is “a tyrant” and calls President Trump an “enemy.”

WATCH:

Wow! This is big. Brandon Caserta, one of the ringleaders of the group of men arrested for a plot where the group planned to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, hated President Trump too! “Trump is not your friend dude” He says Trump is “a tyrant” & calls President Trump an “enemy”. pic.twitter.com/T5paEeTkiJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 8, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

