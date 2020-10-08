http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/3Bda6Hwy1pE/

Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), Vice President Mike Pence’s older brother, identified higher taxes, firearm confiscation, and the Green New Deal as some of the Biden-Harris campaign’s political goals in an interview on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Pence said Wednesday’s vice presidential debate illustrated Democrats’ left-wing objective through Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) statements.

“I think my brother demonstrated last night [that] they want to defund, dismantle, and destroy our economy,” Pence stated of Democrats. “They want to raise the taxes back on the middle class [and remove] the Trump tax cuts. They want to eliminate private insurance and defund police, [and have a] mandatory buyback of guns, get rid of USMCA, and stack the courts.”

Pence continued, “That’s just dismantling accomplishments that the president and vice president have done, and of course, they want to destroy our U.S. energy sector jobs, open the borders, and destroy our economy with the Green New Deal.”

LISTEN:

“The president and the vice president have led this country in fighting COVID, and they’re going to lead the country back to economic prosperity.”

Democrat governors and mayors have caused economic ruin with lockdown and shutdown measures in response to the coronavirus outbreak, remarked Pence.

Pence stated, “I’m living in Indiana, very proud representing Indiana’s 6th District. Our state is back. The economy is coming back. We’re thriving. You look at these Democratic states and Democratic cities and how they’re completely shut down. … They’re just destroying their own economies, and so I think it’s got to be red. It’s got to be Republicans. We’ve got to lead the way back to economic prosperity.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) seeks to use economic relief legislation to fund her Democrat allies, Pence stated. “Nancy Pelosi was not serious about doing anything,” he said. “The only thing she really wanted to do was get money for Chicago and New York and Los Angeles [to] help mayors who have completely destroyed their economies. It’s a shame.”

Pence contrasted his brother with Harris in the context of the vice presidential debate.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my brother,” Pence said. “He just did a phenomenal job. America got to see what a wonderful guy he is, once again. They saw a measured leader who had a total grasp of the facts, and he was calm, unlike, I think, Sen. Harris, who seemed a little angry or condescending, unprepared, and demonstrated that she is an extreme far-left individual. What a shame.”

Pence added, “When asked where she would fit in the administration, [Harris] was promoting herself an awful lot more than she was promoting Joe Biden. The 47 years that Joe Biden’s been in Washington, DC, — in the swamp — I guess she wants to get him in there and then push him out and take his place.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

