Hillary Clinton listened to Donald Trump’s comments about her this morning:

And the Kween responded with her signature snark:

Zing!

Here’s the thing, though: If you’re gonna try dropping the mic, it’s best to not drop it onto your own head. Because if anyone knows projection, it’s Hillary Clinton.

In case you missed it:

And that’s barely scratching the surface.

