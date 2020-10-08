https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-exclusive-pollster-who-predicted-trumps-2016-win-shows-president-up-3-points-in-florida/

A new InsiderAdvantage/Matt Towery, Sr., poll released today shows Donald Trump leading Joe Biden by three points among likely voters in Florida.

The results of the question “If the election were held today, who would you vote for?”:

Trump: 46%

Biden: 43%

Jergensen: 1%

Undecided/No Opinion: 10%

The survey of 400 likely Florida voters was conducted by a mixed sampling including IVR to landlines and live phone calls to cell phones. It is weighted for age, race, gender, and political affiliation. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9%. It was conducted October 6th and 7th.

The poll was supervised by Matt Towery, Sr., who serves as one of The Sean Hannity Show’s three pollsters for the 2020 election. Mr. Towery through InsiderAdvantage, which he founded, has polled in past years for many print and broadcast media groups ranging from Politico and Newmax to Fox TV affiliates around the country. He is known for having predicted on Fox affiliates, just prior to the November 2016 election, that the polls were not detecting the strength of Donald Trump. Towery went on to predict to viewers a win for Trump both in major battleground states and his election to the presidency. He also showed Barack Obama winning battleground states in 2008.

Matt Towery, Sr., on today’s results: “Once again, based on poor data and or weighting, many of the polls we are seeing simply are not picking up the actual level of support for President Trump. What stands out in this poll is that Trump is actually picking up 12% of the African American vote in the Sunshine State.”

Towery notes that Trump is losing voters under the age of 45 but leads substantially in all other age groups. Trump has nearly 63% of the white vote in Florida as well. Among Hispanic/Latinos Trump trails Biden 62%-25%. “These results are still within the margin of error, so Florida remains up for grabs. But to paint it blue on any projected electoral map at this point would be pure folly” said Towery.

