https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/harris-blows-trying-report-trump-taxes/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Sen. Kamala Harris incorrectly stated how much President Trump paid in taxes in total in 2016 and 2017 during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday.

The California Democrat said that Trump only paid $750 in taxes, a figure that comes from a New York Times report in September. However, the number referred just to his income taxes in those years, not the total taxes Trump paid, which include property and business taxes.

The New York Times report said Trump paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years and only $750 each in 2016 and 2017. Trump’s overall income was negative in those two years so he did not owe regular income tax on any of it, according to the report. It’s not clear from the report what Trump paid in other taxes, such as payroll and capital gains taxes.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

