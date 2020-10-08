https://hannity.com/media-room/harris-on-vaccine-if-donald-trump-tells-us-to-take-it-im-not-taking-it/

Senator Kamala Harris weighed-in Wednesday night on a potential cure for CoVID-19 before the election; saying she will not receive a medical vaccine for the Coronavirus “if Donald Trump tells us to take it.”

“If the Doctors tell us that we should take it, I’ll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I’m not taking it,” said Harris.

Kamala Harris on a potential Coronavirus Vaccine: “If Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.” pic.twitter.com/Aygh9Qq1rQ

Harris also dodged similar questions regarding Joe Biden’s plan to potentially pack the Supreme Court with additional judges.

“Abraham Lincoln was up for re-election and it was 27 days before the election and a seat became open on the United States Supreme Court,” Sen. Harris says at #vpdebate. “But, Honest Abe said, it’s not the right thing to do. The American people deserve to make the decision.” pic.twitter.com/JjrqREPaoq

Kamala Harris Refuses To Answer Question On Packing The Supreme Court https://t.co/UvyvrMpVAK

— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 8, 2020

“I think the American people really deserve an answer, Sen. Harris. Are you and Joe Biden going to pack the court if Judge Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed?” asked Vice President Pence.

“The American people deserve to make the decision about who will be the next president of the United States,” said Harris.

“Abraham Lincoln was up for re-election and it was 27 days before the election and a seat became open on the United States Supreme Court… But, Honest Abe said, it’s not the right thing to do. The American people deserve to make the decision,” she added.

Watch Harris dodge the question above.

