Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, at Wednesday’s debate against Vice President Mike Pence, vowed to take steps on criminal justice reform that would include establishing a national registry for police officers that break the law, and to get rid of cash bail.

“We will, on the issue of criminal justice reform, get rid of private prisons and cash bail, and we will decriminalize marijuana and we will expunge the records of those who have been convicted of marijuana,” Harris said at the debate, which was held in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Harris is also on the record supporting the abolition of the death penalty, as well as eliminating mandatory minimum sentencing at the federal level and incentivizing states to do the same.

Proponents of ending cash bail argue the practice creates a two-tier system that disproportionately impacts the poor, where those who can afford to post bail are free to continue to work and be with their families until trial, while those who cannot languish in jail until they appear in court.

“Our bail system is unjust and broken,” Harris wrote in a post on Medium, adding, “450,000 Americans sit in jail today awaiting trial because they cannot afford to pay bail,” and that, “excessive cash bail disproportionately harms people from low-income communities and communities of color.”

It has its detractors, however, who argue that eliminating cash bail means that more people charged with crimes will be out on the streets, making society less safe.

In January of this year, New York introduced a law prohibiting criminal courts from setting cash bail for most misdemeanors and some felonies.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said that, while he supports bail reform that would only apply to lesser crimes, he believes the changes in New York went too far.

“Just to say carte blanche everybody goes, I think … it’s doing a disservice to our constituents,” Apple said in a December 2019 interview with WNYT.

“I have no problem with them not seeing a day in jail. Assaults? Criminally negligent homicide? Manslaughter? Come on,” the sheriff said.

A case that drew controversy in New York City in January was that of a woman accused of assaulting several Jewish victims being released multiple times due to the state’s soft-on-crime policies.

A nonprofit in Minnesota, which received donations of around $35 million in the wake of demonstrations and riots following the death of George Floyd, bailed out defendants from Twin Cities jails who were charged with violent felonies, including murder, according to Fox 9.

While much of the money donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF) was used to help protesters get out of jail and for gross misdemeanor offenses, the report found that the fund also helped cover the bail needs of a suspect who shot at police, a twice-convicted sex offender, and a woman accused of killing a friend.

Harris drew criticism after she took to Twitter on June 1 to call for donations to the MFF.

Wednesday’s debate was the only vice presidential debate of the campaign.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are due for rematches on Oct. 15 and 22.

