https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/heated-exchange-blm-and-marxist-race-theory-in-sarasota-county-schools/

“You have no choice, you have to decide now, you can’t straddle the fence!” So says the racist Marxist black woman.

I reject your premise rmbw, urging immediate action, saying that I have to react in a certain way and on your timeline. You don’t control me and I do not have to decide anything. To the effeminate blond soy boy, I also reject your ridiculous composition of the meaning and description of the term “white privilege”.

The only solution to this false narrative is for parents of all white children to pull their kids out of all public education and either homeschool them, or send them to a private, preferably church run, school/institution that educates on biblical and conservative values. Parents of other ethnicities are also welcomed aboard who share and want the same values instilled in their children. You are doing your kids no favors leaving them in the sewer known as today’s public school systems, simply a place of leftist, racist, anti-American, anti-religious indoctrination. They deserve better.

