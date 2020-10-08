https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/homeowner-confronts-armed-rioters-smashing-homes-wisconsin-know-many-people-support-live-street-video/

An angry homeowner attempted to reason with rioters who were smashing homes in a residential neighborhood of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Wednesday evening.

As the man tried to talk some sense into the mob, a rioter drove a motorcycle through his yard.

“As the BLM crowd was marching through the neighborhoods of Wauwatosa, one man came out to tell people to get off of his property, telling them there are people who most likely support BLM. One guy drove on his yard with a motorcycle,” Townhall reporter Julio Rosas tweeted from the scene.

pic.twitter.com/yxOyZXqMOQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020

“You don’t even know who in this neighborhood supports what you’re doing and who doesn’t,” the man said. He told them that there are Democrats, teachers and union members who live on the street.

“Have some respect!” he shouted.

At least one of the rioters is armed and was caught on a livestream brandishing their weapon.

Livestreamer Brendan Gutenschwager, who is at the scene, tweeted that rioters were throwing rocks at the windows of the homes, while some in the crowd pleaded with them to stop.

The rioters were also looting a gas station, but stopped when police rolled up, according to Rosas, who is reporting from the scene.

The riot is in response to Milwaukee County District Attorney announcing earlier in the day that his office will not be charging police officer Joseph Mensah for the fatal shooting of Alvin Cole in January. Both the officer and Cole were black.

“I do not believe that the state could disprove self-defense or defense of others in this case and therefore could not meet the burden required to charge Officer Mensah,” the district attorney said in a statement.

The riot is currently ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be continuing to provide updates as the evening progresses.

