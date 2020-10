https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/how-can-you-not-love-kristi-noem/

Kristi is one of the few (if only) governors who followed the Constitution and allowed her people to make decisions for THEMSELVES.

Also, one of the few (if only) states to have a surplus in their budget after CONTROL-A-VIRUS.

SD had a $18M surplus, but not sure on any of the other states…

10000 times better the Whitler. UGH

GW was crying we had a 3 BILLION $ SHORTFALL, not sure where it ended up. Unreal

