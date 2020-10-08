https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/huge-trove-of-pennsylvania-mail-in-ballot-applications-sent-by-the-trump-campaign-to-individual-voters-found-destroyed-in-usps-trailers/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

VIDEO: Mail-ballot applications sent to voters in Pennsylvania by Trump campaign, found discarded in Seymour, Indiana pic.twitter.com/S3ynPXRMfY — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) October 7, 2020

Huge trove of Pennsylvania mail-in ballot applications sent by the Trump campaign to individual voters, found destroyed in USPS trailers in Seymour, Indiana.

Citizen Free Press is the homepage for real America. The Drudge Report has abandoned conservatives. We are filling that void, and more. News Junkies — Bookmark our home page, and try not to get addicted.

We update headlines 18 hours per day, 7 days per week!