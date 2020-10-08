https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hurricane-delta-gulf-coast-storm-louisiana/2020/10/08/id/991018

Hurricane Delta, currently a Category 2 storm, will rapidly move up across the Gulf Coast this week and likely surge to a Category 3 storm as it approaches the southeast United States, AccuWeather reports.

The storm is expected to turn towards the north on Thursday, possibly Thursday night, and will most likely shift towards the northeast on Friday, when it’s scheduled to hit southwestern Louisiana.

“We expect Delta to reach the coast of southwestern Louisiana near or just east of Cameron, Louisiana, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. CDT Friday as a Category 3 hurricane,” which has wind speeds of up to 111-129 mph, said AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.

“The strongest wind gusts of 120-130 mph will occur near and just to the east of where Delta makes landfall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 140 mph,” he said.

On Friday afternoon and in the evening, “Delta is expected to bring a very dangerous maximum storm surge of 6-10 feet with the highest values near and to the right of where the hurricane makes landfall, especially for inlets and bays where water can become funneled, creating a rapid rise in water levels,” Kottlowski added.

