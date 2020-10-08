https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f8050c04eb99611d5f07a58
Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed the 48-hour deadline given to NSW COVID tracers was agreed upon by AHPPC health experts, but sources say that’s a lie….
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the alleged target of a foiled kidnapping plot, says the threats against her and other officials haven’t stopped….
Shabaz Khan, 51, today stood in the dock at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson with intent to endanger life….
Months into the coronavirus crisis, students attending school in person are at an advantage, experts say. …
As the state continues to reopen its economy with a tiered strategy launched just more than a month ago, some counties have seen an uptick in coronavirus cases….