https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/im-old-enough-to-remember-when-kamala-said-this/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Kamala Harris tells NY Times that “I am open to that discussion” on packing the Supreme Court
Here’s discussion from last night as Kamala refuses to answer question
Former Democrat Rep. Harold Ford Jr.: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris are “going to have to answer that question” on packing the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/DaElcUXk9t
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 8, 2020