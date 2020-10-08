https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/im-old-enough-to-remember-when-kamala-said-this/

Posted by Kane on October 8, 2020 8:57 pm

Kamala Harris tells NY Times that “I am open to that discussion” on packing the Supreme Court

Here’s discussion from last night as Kamala refuses to answer question

