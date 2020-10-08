https://www.dailywire.com/news/incredible-hulk-whines-pence-displayed-white-male-supremacy-disrespect-for-black-women

On Wednesday night, after the vice-presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and California Democrat senator Kamala Harris in which Pence dominated the debate, actor Mark Ruffalo, AKA Marvel’s “The Incredible Hulk,” whined that Pence displayed “white supremacy” and “disrespect for black women.”

Ruffalo tweeted, “Just going over it all in my head. The way Mike Pence constantly interrupted and spoke over @KamalaHarris was the prime example of white male supremacy and its common dismissal and disrespect for black women.”

Ruffalo’s hatred of white conservatives goes back years; in June 2017, he targeted the “white conservatives” allegedly being hired en masse at NBC and MSNBC. Ruffalo posted a petition demanding NBC executives “stop the white conservative hiring spree.”

The petition stated:

After President Obama won in 2008, FOX News did not hire dozens of progressive, female, Black and Brown, young TV personalities in order to speak to the Obama coalition. So why on earth is MSNBC pushing out Black and Brown voices and filling its network with hard-line extreme conservatives? … We need to let NBC executives know that there will be a sharp backlash if MSNBC becomes another platform for right-wing hate. Tell NBC executives: Stop the white conservative hiring spree at MSNBC. NBC had troubling ties to Trump during the presidential campaign and gave the racist sexual predator a national platform. Now MSNBC, too, is tilting to the right. We need to let NBC executives know that there will be a sharp backlash if MSNBC becomes another platform for right-wing hate.

Ruffalo’s hysterical outburst after Wednesday’s debate was countered on social media:

Professor Gad Saad: “I agree with you, hero. When a Noble Black woman speaks, a disgusting white male (notice the capitalization) should shut his mouth. That he would debate her in a debate is absolute proof that he is a white supremacist. Ruffalo, your brain is made of jello.”

Tim Carney, author of “Alienated America”: “If you reversed roles, and the man repeatedly said “let me finish,” including at the female moderator, and the woman got equal speaking team ONLY because she interrupted and talked over the moderator, what would the takes be?”

Actor Nick Searcy: “Women are equal to men and can lead just as well unless the men talk back and then the men are being MEAN TO THE GIRL MAKE HIM STOP SHE’S A GIRL STOP IT!”

Peter Lloyd, author of “Stand By Your Manhood”: “The moderator who allowed it was a white woman – is she also racist and sexist? It’s called debating. Step away from the soy, Mark.”

Daily Wire contributor Harry Khachatrian: “It’s actually spelled “womxn,”@MarkRuffalo! Get it right.”

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh outlined the mainstream media’s whining about how Pence had “mansplained” to Harris:

Right on cue, nearly as soon as the broadcast concluded, Dan Rather, George Stephanopolous, and others in the news media were accusing Pence of “mansplaining.” Major Garret at CBS meanwhile gushed with pride, exclaiming that Harris was a role model for women everywhere when she asserted herself against the rude man who kept arguing with her, almost as if they were taking part in an event where the whole point is to argue with each other. NBC presidential historian Michael Beschloss noted that Pence was interrupting not just one woman but two — both his female opponent and the female moderator. This, he says, showed a “lack of respect.” Over on CNN, S.E. Cuppwas apoplectic, ranting about how Pence’s alleged sexism and “mansplaining” was “infuriating” and made her skin crawl. Predictably, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez got in on the identity politics action, saying that Pence daring to ask questions directly to Harris was misogynistic and “exemplary of the gender dynamics so many women have to deal with at work.” Feminist writer Jill Filipovic claimed, bizarrely, that it was “condescending” and “sexist” for Pence to call Kamala by her name. Many publications, such as The Hill, extolled Harris’s courage in the face of these horrific attacks, and celebrated her inspirational, girl-power performance.

