Pollsters will have you believe that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is likely to win the upcoming election with a comfortable margin. In fact, in a new CNN poll, President Donald Trump is losing by a whopping 16 points.

But, as New York Post columnist Salena Zito explained on the Glenn Beck radio program, there are four groups of voters that pollsters seem either to forget or to omit from their reports: Americans who haven’t regularly been voting in presidential elections, Americans who may be afraid to admit they support President Trump, those who didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 but plan to now, and cultural changes that hint some may be fed up with far-left policies.

It’s hard to predict what will happen in November, but one thing we know for sure is that after 2016, it’s hard to trust the polls.

