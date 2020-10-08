http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/8EKcyc2y7IE/its-easier-to-be-a-bin-ladin-than-a-conservative.php

This column in the Spectator is a breath of fresh air in the bizarre moment in history that we occupy. It is written by Osama bin Laden’s niece, Noor bin Ladin. Noor bin Ladin loves America:

Americans are, in my experience, the warmest, most kind-hearted and open-minded people in the world. I have found this to be true for my whole life, despite being the niece of Osama bin Laden and sharing the same last name (albeit spelled slightly differently — bin Ladin is the original translation). Americans base their judgment on the content of someone’s character and actions, not on the color of their skin — or their last name.

And all this time I thought we were deplorable racists!

This was reaffirmed last month, after I voiced my love for America and support for President Trump. The response to ‘My Letter to America’ has been overwhelmingly wonderful, and I am most thankful to all those who took the time to read it and send kind messages, including Spectator readers. But in my private life, I have lost a few so-called friends for backing Donald Trump over the past five years. Coming out publicly was a step too far for some, and the vitriol I received for stating my political beliefs revealed unflattering sides to certain characters. From a sociological standpoint, it is quite interesting that in some elitist circles being pro-Trump has caused me more grief than carrying the name bin Ladin.

Noor bin Ladin articulates clearly and sensibly why she supports President Trump:

And why do I support Donald Trump? Look at his record. He has stood up to China, kept America out of new wars, solidified ties with Israel, overturned the disastrous Iran deal and obliterated Isis. Domestically, he removed handicapping regulations to American economic growth, rebuilt a depleted military, brought back manufacturing and revamped dying industries by renegotiating trade deals and cutting taxes; he has achieved energy independence, curbed immigration — all of which contributed to setting record unemployment rates. He has tackled neglected issues such as human trafficking and unjust incarceration — and given America a chance at restoring her principles, pride, independence and true place in the world as beacon of liberty and hope for all.

Ms. bin Ladin relates that COVID restrictions recently prevented her from traveling from Switzerland to the U.K. But there was a silver lining:

At least I wasn’t subjected to a two-hour Black Lives Matter-themed play, The New Tomorrow at the Young Vic, unlike my friend who wasn’t so lucky last weekend. She was invited by a leftist friend of hers and, unknown to her before accepting the invitation, the entire play was a BLM manifesto. Not surprisingly, she described the experience as a form of torture; her friend was enthralled.

Bin Ladin says she will be coming to America soon:

Seeing the uplifting images of Americans rallying around the President also warms my heart and lifts my spirits. I wish I could be there with them. You can be sure I’ll be on one of the first flights to America once restrictions are lifted….

I wish you could be here too, Noor. We need you! Her article brightened my day; I hope it brightened yours.

