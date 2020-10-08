https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/08/its-not-sexist-to-critique-her-leslie-marshall-tries-shaming-megyn-kelly-for-not-supporting-kamala-harris-and-look-out/

Leslie Marshall thought it would be a good idea to shame Megyn Kelly for telling Kamala Harris to stop making silly faces during the debate. Megyn was right, and honestly, she’d still be right even if Kamala were a man.

The faces she made were disrespectful, annoying, and showed her to be nervous and absolutely insecure in her ability to debate Mike Pence.

I’m sorry. I disagree w @megynkelly Perhaps women supported each other more & tore each other down less, we’d actually have a woman in the White House. Whether as President or Vice President. Facial expressions are better than verbal insults. He repeatedly interrupted her https://t.co/2hjp5FZT8O — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) October 8, 2020

He didn’t repeatedly interrupt her and in fact, she interrupted him first but you know, girl power and stuff.

Megyn responded:

It’s not my job to “support” her, & it’s not sexist to critique her. https://t.co/mC8N8tOIf5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

Pick a fight with Megyn, they said. It will be fun, they said.

Man, we are digging this newly reinvigorated and bada*s version of Megyn.

True story.

Women should support the strongest candidate regardless of gender. Also, it’s a debate. Interruptions are part of the game. — Amy (@famousamosquito) October 8, 2020

Also, if Kamala can’t handle a debate with Pence leaders from around the world will eat her for lunch.

I look forward to you supporting Amy Coney Barrett — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) October 8, 2020

Hey, good point.

What? Because the only way a woman can achieve anything to be be carried by others? Do you realize how weak you make women with that bs? — andrea kaye 💥🧨🍩🇺🇸 (@andreakayeshow) October 8, 2020

Sorry , I first must agree with the person before I support them. Why is it that the first attributes democrats “see” are physical gender and the color of skin? I saw Kamala and her lies (fracking?) and smug cackles were a complete disaster. — Ally Miller (@Ally4Supervisor) October 8, 2020

I support plenty of women. Just not left wing Democrat nut jobs. — Julia (@TurtledoveJB) October 8, 2020

Us too.

