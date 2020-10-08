https://babylonbee.com/news/joe-biden-congratulates-michelle-obama-on-debate-performance/

WILMINGTON, DE—Today during a campaign stop at a soundstage in the north corner of his basement, Joe Biden took the time to congratulate Michelle Obama on a stellar debate performance.

“Look folks,” he said to the loose change in his couch. “Mrs. Obama did a swell job last night. Very proud of her. And to think just a few short years ago she was stocking shelves at the grocery store! I really liked the part where she rode an elephant and then a kangaroo. That was neat!”

“Aw Joe!” said Michelle Obama when she received word of Biden’s congratulations. “Such a kidder, that guy. We love old Joe!”

Politifact rated Joe’s statement as “mostly true,” since Michelle Obama had in fact released a video response to the presidential debates a couple of days ago and that was “basically the same thing as debating.”

Biden’s campaign spokesperson Paddo Peesoy also released a statement saying: “We are happy to report that Biden is in excellent health and is also still not a racist in any way.”

After Biden’s statement, the campaign quickly called a lid for the remainder of the day to give him time to study his running mate’s Wikipedia page.

A Babylon Bee subscriber contributed to this report. If you want to get involved with the staff writers at The Babylon Bee, check out our membership options here

Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.

Previous Article Kamala Harris’s Ratings Plummet As People Realize They’d Have To Listen To Her Voice For Next 4 Years

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

