https://babylonbee.com/news/joe-biden-congratulates-michelle-obama-on-debate-performance/
WILMINGTON, DE—Today during a campaign stop at a soundstage in the north corner of his basement, Joe Biden took the time to congratulate Michelle Obama on a stellar debate performance.
“Look folks,” he said to the loose change in his couch. “Mrs. Obama did a swell job last night. Very proud of her. And to think just a few short years ago she was stocking shelves at the grocery store! I really liked the part where she rode an elephant and then a kangaroo. That was neat!”
“Aw Joe!” said Michelle Obama when she received word of Biden’s congratulations. “Such a kidder, that guy. We love old Joe!”
Politifact rated Joe’s statement as “mostly true,” since Michelle Obama had in fact released a video response to the presidential debates a couple of days ago and that was “basically the same thing as debating.”
Biden’s campaign spokesperson Paddo Peesoy also released a statement saying: “We are happy to report that Biden is in excellent health and is also still not a racist in any way.”
After Biden’s statement, the campaign quickly called a lid for the remainder of the day to give him time to study his running mate’s Wikipedia page.
Get Free Access To Our Brand New Site: Not the Bee
After creating The Babylon Bee in six literal days, Adam Ford rested. But he rests no longer. Introducing Not the Bee — a brand new humor-based news site run by Adam himself. It’s loaded with funny content and all the best features of a social network. And the best part? Everyone with a subscription to The Bee gets full access at no extra cost.
Kamala Harris’s Ratings Plummet As People Realize They’d Have To Listen To Her Voice For Next 4 Years