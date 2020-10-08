https://www.theblaze.com/news/joy-behar-president-nancy-pelosi

Joy Behar, co-host on “The View,” was in virtual ecstasy while fantasizing about an imaginary world in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was president.

What are the details?

On Wednesday, Behar spoke to Pelosi in a livestream interview and she admitted that she’s “dreaming of the day when we say ‘President Nancy Pelosi.'”

“Nancy, I’m dreaming of the day when we say ‘President Nancy Pelosi,'” Behar told the 80-year-old House speaker. “I think that sounds really good.”

Pelosi appeared to revel in the compliment, and issued a throaty chuckle in response.

During the exchange, Behar discussed unnamed polls that she said show Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump, but admitted that she is still concerned that somehow the incumbent president will “steal” the 2020 presidential election.

“The polls are showing that Biden is ahead in key swing states,” Behar said. “It’s very encouraging in many ways — Pennsylvania, et cetera — but I’m still worried that they could steal this election. I know that the Russians are still involved. Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security just released a report warning that Russia is a key threat to the election. Now we knew this going into 2016 too, and we saw how that turned out.

“That’s why I’m not counting my chickens at all,” Behar fretted. “I’m still nervous. People have to vote, and we have to win in a landslide. … How concerned are you about that?”

‘Joe Biden will be inaugurated and Kamala Harris inaugurated’

Pelosi responded, promising Behar that Democrats would do their best to be prepared for the Nov. 3 election.

“Well, I’m concerned,” Pelosi admitted, “but my motto is ‘We don’t agonize, we organize.’ And I have no doubt that the president, in typical fashion, will lie, cheat, and steal to win this election, so we are prepared for that. I’m sorry to have to say that … but that is the reality.”

Pelosi added, “He’s trying to dismantle the Postal Service to undermine vote by mail. He’s welcoming — inviting practically — the Russian interference into our elections. But again, we’re ready. We’re ready, and I will do everything in my power to make sure that matter how he tries to declare victory, or undermine the Electoral College, or try to win in the House — he’s bragging now he’s going to win in the House — I will assure you of this. A free and fair election, Joe Biden will be inaugurated and Kamala Harris inaugurated.”

