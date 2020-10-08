https://redstate.com/scotthounsell/2020/10/08/just-a-friendly-reminder-that-the-polls-now-are-exactly-where-they-were-in-2016/
About The Author
Related Posts
Sanders Voters Could Create Predicament for Dems in 2020
April 18, 2019
New Information On Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Pimp, Makes It Sound An Awful Lot Like She Really Was A Spy
January 3, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy