The President’s physician Dr. Sean Conley cleared Trump for public engagements starting Saturday.

“Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness. Overall he’s responded extremely well to treatment, without evidence on examination of adverse therapeutic effects. Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday’s diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting. I fully anticipate the President’s safe return to public engagements at that time,” Dr. Conley wrote.

A Thursday evening update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/vVxCYq9jwr — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 8, 2020

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this week after spending a long weekend there being treated for Covid.

The President praised the medical team at Walter Reed for treating him after his Covid diagnosis and said after taking Regeneron, he immediately felt better.

President Trump said in a video message that he can’t wait to hit the campaign trail and get back to work for the American people.

Rush Limbaugh announced on Thursday’s radio show that President Trump will participate in a virtual rally on the program Friday.

