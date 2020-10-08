https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/kapernick-says-police-forces-rooted-white-supremacy-calls-dismantling-them-prisons?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Activist and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants to abolish police forces across the country, which he says are rooted “white supremacy” and whose actions include “acts of terror.”

Kaepernick whose NFL career is arguably most noted for kneeling instead of standing for the national anthem, expressed his views in an essay published this week on Medium.

He cited the death of Eric Garner and several other black Americans as examples of police acts of terror and said that police departments also are rooted in “anti-Blackness.” He also wants to abolish prisons.

Kaepernick said Tuesday that the problem with policing in the U.S. is not “bad apples,” but “interlocking systems that are rotten to their core,” according to CBS News.

In a section of his essay titled “F*ck reform,” Kaepernick said one reason that he kneeled during the anthem was in opposition to police brutality.

